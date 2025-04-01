Home / India News / 2 drivers killed, 4 injured as two goods trains collide in Jharkhand

2 drivers killed, 4 injured as two goods trains collide in Jharkhand

The tracks on which the accident happened are also owned by NTPC and mainly used for transporting coal to its power plants

Train derailed, Mathura train derailed
Representative Image: The collision between the two trains, operated by power major NTPC, happened around 3 am near Bhognadih. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two persons were killed and four others injured in a collision between two goods trains in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The collision between the two trains, operated by power major NTPC, happened around 3 am near Bhognadih in Barhait police station area, they said. 

 

The tracks on which the accident happened are also owned by NTPC and mainly used for transporting coal to its power plants.

"The drivers of both the goods trains were killed in the head-on collision," Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Sahebganj Kishore Tirkey told PTI.

Eastern Railway spokesperson Kausik Mitra said, "The goods trains and the track both belong to the NTPC. It has nothing to do with the Indian Railways."  The line on which the accident happened connects NTPC's Kahalgaon Super Thermal Power Station in Bihar's Bhagalpur district to the Farakka Power Plant in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Congress MP Hibi Eden moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over protests against L2: Empuraan

Dhami govt to rename 15 Uttarakhand places to promote heritage. Full list

Chile's President Gabriel Boric arrives in India for first state visit

Sarbananda Sonowal to move Coastal Shipping Bill in Lok Sabha today

No liquor to be sold in Madhya Pradesh's religious cities starting today

Topics :JharkhandTrainsTrain Accident

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story