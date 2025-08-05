Home / India News / 2 killed, 3 injured in scuffle due to overcrowding at Kubreshwar Dham in MP

The incident occurred around 12 noon when a large number of devotees gathered to take part in the Kanwar Yatra, an official said

According to eyewitnesses, the Kanwar Yatra is scheduled on Wednesday, for which devotees had arrived in large numbers. (Representative Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sehore (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries after a scuffle broke out as crowds surged at Kubreshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday, police said.

Kubreshwar Dham is associated with noted religious preacher Pandit Pradip Mishra.

According to eyewitnesses, the Kanwar Yatra is scheduled on Wednesday, for which devotees had arrived in large numbers. 

A scuffle broke out because of overcrowding, killing two persons and injuring three others, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sunita Rawat confirmed the deaths of two persons and said that efforts are on to identify them.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, she said.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

