2 killed, 3 injured in scuffle due to overcrowding at Kubreshwar Dham in MP

Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries after a scuffle broke out as crowds surged at Kubreshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred around 12 noon when a large number of devotees gathered to take part in the Kanwar Yatra, an official said.
Kubreshwar Dham is associated with noted religious preacher Pandit Pradip Mishra.
According to eyewitnesses, the Kanwar Yatra is scheduled on Wednesday, for which devotees had arrived in large numbers.
A scuffle broke out because of overcrowding, killing two persons and injuring three others, they said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sunita Rawat confirmed the deaths of two persons and said that efforts are on to identify them.
The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app