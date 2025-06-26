2 women Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Two women Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Thursday.
The gunfight broke out late Wednesday evening at a forest under Kohkameta police station limits in Abhujmaad area when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.
The DRG personnel, belonging to Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts, were involved in the operation launched based on inputs about the presence of senior cadres of Maad division of Maoists, he said.
"So far, bodies of two women Naxalites along with an Insas rifle and a .315 bore rifle have been recovered from the spot," the official said.
The operation was still underway, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app