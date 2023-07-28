Home / India News / 20 national waterways being developed for cargo, passenger movement: Centre

20 national waterways being developed for cargo, passenger movement: Centre

The government is developing 20 of the 26 national waterways found viable for cargo and passenger movement, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
The government is developing 20 of the 26 national waterways found viable for cargo and passenger movement, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that 26 of the existing 111 waterways in the country have been found viable for cargo and passenger movement.

For the development of inland water transport in the country, 111 waterways -- including five existing and 106 new ones -- spread over 24 states have been declared national waterways under the National Waterways Act, 2016, Sonowal said.

"On the basis of outcome of techno-economic feasibility study and detailed project report of these national waterways, an action plan has been formulated for 26 of them, which were found viable for cargo and passenger movement. At present, development initiatives have been taken up for 20 of these," Sonowal said in a written reply.

Topics :CentreLok Sabha

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

