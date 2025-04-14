Monday, April 14, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / K'taka truckers to hold strike over fuel price hike, toll-related issues

K'taka truckers to hold strike over fuel price hike, toll-related issues

Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FOKSLOAA) are set to begin their indefinite strike against fuel price hike and harassment at toll plazas

In a letter to its members, FOKSLOAA gave a call for an indefinite suspension of transport operations in Karnataka for resolution of critical and long-standing issues. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

The trucks from Karnataka are expected to go off the road from midnight on Monday as the truckers affiliated to the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FOKSLOAA) are set to begin their indefinite strike against fuel price hike and harassment at toll plazas.

According to the FOKSLOAA's honorary general secretary Somasundaram Balan, the federation is the biggest transport body in Karnataka with nearly six lakh trucks enrolled with it and comprises 196 truckers' bodies.

There is no change in our programme. We will go ahead with our strike because the Karnataka government has not called us for any meeting yet. Our demands are against fuel price hike and toll issues, Balan told PTI.

 

In a letter to its members, FOKSLOAA gave a call for an indefinite suspension of transport operations in Karnataka for resolution of critical and long-standing issues faced by the road transport sector in the state.

Steep hike in Value Added Taxes (VAT) on diesel, resulted in an increase of Rs five per litre over the last nine months, severely escalating operating costs for transporters," the letter said.

Persistent extortion and harassment at state toll plazas, cause undue stress and financial burden, the federation alleged.

Further, the non-abolition of border checkposts, which continue to function redundantly despite GST implementation and the proposed increase in fitness renewal fees for older vehicles, which heavily' impacts small and medium operators, are also among the reasons cited.

The federation alleged that its stir is also against the unreasonable no-entry restrictions in Bengaluru, which hampers operational efficiency and timely delivery of goods, and the widespread harassment by Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) and microfinance institutions, including unlawful vehicle seizures and mental harassment of vehicle owners.

There is a strong sense of resentment and unrest among the transport fraternity in Karnataka. AIMTC stands in solidarity with FOKSLOAA and supports their call for suspension of transport operations within the state, the federation told its members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

