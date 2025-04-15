Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi braces for heatwaves amid rising temperatre, AQI remains 'moderate'

Delhi braces for heatwaves amid rising temperatre, AQI remains 'moderate'

The maximum temperature in the national capital today is expected to range between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

Heatwave conditions are expected to grip isolated parts of Delhi from April 16 (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning on Tuesday accompanied by wind. The temperature is expected to continue rising, but the sky will remain clear, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

Weather forecast for Delhi today

Despite the day starting on a pleasant note, the temperature is expected to rise towards the afternoon today. The sky will remain clear throughout the day. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to hover between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius on April 15, while the minimum is expected to settle between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. 

Heatwave expected from April 16

Heatwave conditions are expected to grip isolated parts of Delhi from April 16. The day may begin with a clear sky, turning partly cloudy by the evening. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the IMD bulletin said.
 
 
According to the IMD, parts of West Rajasthan are likely to experience heat wave conditions on April 14 and 15, with severe heat wave conditions forecast at many locations between April 16 and 18. Isolated pockets in the region may also experience such conditions on April 19. 

Delhi AQI update

Air quality in the capital remained in the 'moderate’ category on Tuesday morning after being in the 'poor' category last week. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 161 at 8 am on April 15, compared to 170 at the same time on Monday.
 
The AQI across Delhi-NCR improved, with levels falling into the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 194 at 4 pm on April 14. However, AQI deteriorated in Gurugram and remained at 314, under the 'very poor' category. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 134 and 144, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 158, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.
   

More From This Section

Mehul Choksi

LIVE news updates: CBI, ED officials headed to Belgium after Mehul Choksi's arrest

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi's flats maintenance of around Rs 63 lakh due: Society member

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Ambedkar Jayanti: Delhi CM announces 15-day education drive in schools

Air India, flight seats, premium economy

Air India downgrades passenger, crew 'caught sleeping' in business class

PM Modi in Surat Gujarat rally

Highlights: PM Modi lays foundation of 800 MW thermal power unit in Chhotu Ram power plant

Topics : BS Web Reports Delhi weather Heatwave in India Heatwave Delhi air quality weather forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon