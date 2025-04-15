Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 07:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mehul Choksi's flats maintenance of around Rs 63 lakh due: Society member

Mehul Choksi's flats maintenance of around Rs 63 lakh due: Society member

A society member informed that Choski owns three units on 9th, 10th and 11th floors in at Gokul Apartments in Malabar Hill and has not paid maintenance for over seven years

Mehul Choksi is facing extradition over the ~14,000-cr Punjab National Bank fraud along with nephew Nirav Modi | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Mehul Choksi is facing extradition over the ~14,000-cr Punjab National Bank fraud along with nephew Nirav Modi | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fugitive Indian Businessman Mehul Choksi's flat maintenance at Gokul Apartments in Malabar Hill in Mumbai has dues around Rs 63 lakh rupees, a society member said on Monday.

Speaking with ANI, he informed that Choski owns three units on 9th, 10th and 11th floors in at Gokul Apartments in Malabar Hill and has not paid maintenance for over seven years.

"He has seven years of maintenance due. He has three units- 9th, 10th and 11th floors. The 11th floor is a terrace, he has illegally occupied it. There is maintenance dues of around Rs 63 lakh without interest. In 2020, our condominium had renovation work done, the cost per unit came to Rs 30-35 lakh, so if you add the cost of three units, it will be around Rs 95 lakh," a society member told ANI.

 

"Big trees have started growing in the flat and the roots will definitely damage the structural integrity of the building. This is an additional burden that we have to bear without any fault of ours. We have faith in the legal system of India, ED officials, and we hope we will get the dues," he added.

The property was attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Also Read

PM Modi in Surat Gujarat rally

Highlights: PM Modi lays foundation of 800 MW thermal power unit in Chhotu Ram power plant

Mehul Choksi

India has moved extradition request for Mehul Choksi, confirms Belgium

Mehul Choksi

Will Mehul Choksi be extradited? What the India-Belgium Treaty says

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi undergoing cancer treatment, to appeal against extradition

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi held in Belgium: Timeline of events leading to his arrest

The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice on Monday confirmed that fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested on April 12 and is currently being held in detention. It further said that India has also introduced a request for his extradition.

"The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mr. Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday, 12th of April 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured," the Belgian federal public service of Justice told ANI.

They also confirmed that Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Choksi.

"Finally, the Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Mr. Choksi.As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage," they said.

The 65-year-old fugitive diamond merchant who fled India on January 2, 2018, is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,850 crore. His nephew, Nirav Modi, was also involved with him in the fraud.

Choksi allegedly connived with his associates and other PNB officials from 2014 to 2017 and fraudulently obtained Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit from PNB, resulting in a wrongful loss of Rs. 6097.63 crore to PNB.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Ambedkar Jayanti: Delhi CM announces 15-day education drive in schools

Air India, flight seats, premium economy

Air India downgrades passenger, crew 'caught sleeping' in business class

PremiumCPSEs, CPSE, Navratna, Maharatna companies

Centre to revamp guidelines for Ratna CPSEs to improve performance

Premiumuniversity, college, education, education loan

As private varsities expand, caste and representation issues persist

Legal Metrology Rules, Packaging rules, Retail store

Centre drafts new rules for gas meters under legal metrology framework

Topics : Mehul Choksi Mumbai Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon