Delhi airport T2 shut for maintenance works; flight ops moved to T1

Delhi airport T2 shut for maintenance works; flight ops moved to T1

Now, T1 and T3 are operational at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, in the national capital

Only IndiGo and Akasa Air were having flights from T2, which was constructed nearly 40 years ago | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo and Akasa Air on Tuesday shifted their flight operations to Terminal 1 from Terminal 2, which has been temporarily closed for maintenance works.

An official on Tuesday said flight operations are normal.

Now, T1 and T3 are operational at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, in the national capital. The airport has four runways, and one of them is shut for maintenance works.

Only IndiGo and Akasa Air were having flights from T2, which was constructed nearly 40 years ago.

Flight operations from T2 have been completely shifted to T1, the official said.

On Monday, IndiGo said it has taken proactive measures to ensure that customers are well-informed about the change in terminals.

 

Akasa Air, on Monday, said its teams were working diligently to ensure a seamless transition of our operations from T2 to T1.

On March 20, DIAL said the expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers, and T3 can handle 45 million passengers annually. T2 has an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Monday said T3 and the T1 will be able to handle the passenger traffic and emphasised that there is unlikely to be congestion due to the closure of T2.

IGIA handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi airport airport flights aviation sector in India

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

