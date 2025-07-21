IMD forecasts heavy rain for coastal K'taka, light showers for Bengaluru

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rain for the next 24 hours in parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.
Meanwhile, Hangaloru in Udupi district received the highest rainfall on Sunday, measuring 92mm, Gadag district reported 77.1mm rainfall, the third highest rainfall for July so far, it said.
It recorded 89.7mm in 2005 and 87.1mm in 2022. The all-time high of 136.4mm rainfall was witnessed in Gadag on September 29, 1960.
In Bengaluru, rainfall between 4 and 10mm is expected in the Greater Bengaluru area on Monday. The state capital received 6.5mm rainfall on Sunday.
Renjala (73.5mm) and Hakladi (70mm), also in Udupi District, are the other places in Karnataka where rainfall over 70mm was received on Sunday.
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall on Monday in parts of Bidar, Kalburgi, Raichur and Yadgir districts of north interior Karnataka.
In south interior Karnataka, parts of Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar and Vijayanagara districts are likely to witness heavy rains.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app