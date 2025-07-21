Home / India News / IMD forecasts heavy rain for coastal K'taka, light showers for Bengaluru

IMD forecasts heavy rain for coastal K'taka, light showers for Bengaluru

Hangaloru in Udupi district received the highest rainfall on Sunday, measuring 92mm, Gadag district reported 77.1mm rainfall, the third highest rainfall for July so far

Heavy Rainfall
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall on Monday in parts of Bidar, Kalburgi, Raichur and Yadgir districts of north interior Karnataka. (Photo: X @ANI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rain for the next 24 hours in parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.

Meanwhile, Hangaloru in Udupi district received the highest rainfall on Sunday, measuring 92mm, Gadag district reported 77.1mm rainfall, the third highest rainfall for July so far, it said. 

ALSO READ: Delhi enjoys pleasant weather as IMD issues red alert for Kerala, Karnataka 

It recorded 89.7mm in 2005 and 87.1mm in 2022. The all-time high of 136.4mm rainfall was witnessed in Gadag on September 29, 1960.

In Bengaluru, rainfall between 4 and 10mm is expected in the Greater Bengaluru area on Monday. The state capital received 6.5mm rainfall on Sunday. 

Renjala (73.5mm) and Hakladi (70mm), also in Udupi District, are the other places in Karnataka where rainfall over 70mm was received on Sunday.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall on Monday in parts of Bidar, Kalburgi, Raichur and Yadgir districts of north interior Karnataka.

In south interior Karnataka, parts of Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar and Vijayanagara districts are likely to witness heavy rains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IMD Indian Meteorological Department Karnataka Bengaluru heavy rains IMD weather forecast monsoon forecast IMD

Jul 21 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

