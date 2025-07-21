IMD forecasts heavy rain for coastal K'taka, light showers for Bengaluru

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rain for the next 24 hours in parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.

Meanwhile, Hangaloru in Udupi district received the highest rainfall on Sunday, measuring 92mm, Gadag district reported 77.1mm rainfall, the third highest rainfall for July so far, it said.

It recorded 89.7mm in 2005 and 87.1mm in 2022. The all-time high of 136.4mm rainfall was witnessed in Gadag on September 29, 1960.

In Bengaluru, rainfall between 4 and 10mm is expected in the Greater Bengaluru area on Monday. The state capital received 6.5mm rainfall on Sunday.