Kanwar Yatra: Multiple route diversions in Delhi from Jul 21-23, check list

Delhi Police advises commuters to follow traffic guidelines, use alternate routes, and avoid closed stretches during Kanwar Yatra

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam
Traffic police have urged citizens to adhere to the advisory for a smoother travel experience (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisories for commuters because of the Kanwar Yatra 2025. They announced the closure of several major roads in the capital from 8 am on July 21 to 8 am on July 23.
 
The advisory aims to facilitate arrangements for the annual religious procession, during which thousands of Kanwariyas pass through Delhi.

Routes to remain closed

According to the traffic police, the following roads will be closed during this period:
  1. GT Road from Apsara Border to Shahdara 
  2. Seemapuri to Apsara Border
  3. Anand Vihar to Apsara Border
  4. GT Road towards Vivek Vihar Underpass
  5. Swami Dayanand Marg to Keshav Chowk (towards GT Road)
  6. Pusta Road to Shastri Park
  7. GT Road from Keshav Chowk Roundabout to Yudhistir Setu, ISBT (left carriageway)
ALSO READ: UP schools to remain shut from 16 to 23 July due to Kanwar Yatra rush

What routes should be taken?

To ease congestion and provide some convenience to the commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police has suggested the following alternate routes:
 
  • If you’re travelling from Seemapuri to Apsara Border, use the underpass leading to Road No 56.
  • From Anand Vihar, head towards Seemapuri via the underpass to reach Apsara Border.
  • Traffic on GT Road heading to Vivek Vihar should take the Apsara Border route and continue along Road No 56.
  • If on Swami Dayanand Marg, you are advised to opt for Vikas Marg or NH-9.
  • Those coming from Pusta Road towards Shastri Park should take either NH-9 or Ring Road.
  • Travellers moving from Swami Dayanand Marg to ISBT can use the Keshav Chowk underpass towards Maujpur, or make a U-turn at Shyam Chowk and proceed via Swami Dayanand Marg, Vikas Marg, or Master Plan Road.
  • Vehicles from Seelampur T-point should take Road No 66 towards Wazirabad Road. From Dharampura T-point, one can either follow Road No 66 or take the Keshav Chowk underpass towards Vikas Marg.
  • Traffic from the Old Iron Bridge should proceed via Pusta Road towards Kailash Nagar or Gandhi Nagar.
  • Those on Shastri Park Pusta Road can take Road No 66 or use the Keshav Chowk underpass towards Vikas Marg.
  • Vehicles approaching GT Road from Khajoori Chowk will be redirected to Wazirabad Road towards ISBT.

Delhi Police appeals for cooperation

Traffic police have urged citizens to adhere to the advisory for a smoother travel experience. “Please plan your route accordingly,” the advisory stated. The officials also urged the public to follow traffic guidelines to ensure a smooth journey and extend cooperation during this period. 
The Kanwar Yatra, which commenced on July 10, involves thousands of devotees—referred to as Kanwariyas. They collect sacred water from rivers and journey long distances on foot to offer it at temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. This annual pilgrimage is observed with fasting, religious rituals, and deep devotion, particularly across the northern regions of India.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

