Kanwar Yatra: Multiple route diversions in Delhi from Jul 21-23, check list

Routes to remain closed
- GT Road from Apsara Border to Shahdara
- Seemapuri to Apsara Border
- Anand Vihar to Apsara Border
- GT Road towards Vivek Vihar Underpass
- Swami Dayanand Marg to Keshav Chowk (towards GT Road)
- Pusta Road to Shastri Park
- GT Road from Keshav Chowk Roundabout to Yudhistir Setu, ISBT (left carriageway)
What routes should be taken?
- If you’re travelling from Seemapuri to Apsara Border, use the underpass leading to Road No 56.
- From Anand Vihar, head towards Seemapuri via the underpass to reach Apsara Border.
- Traffic on GT Road heading to Vivek Vihar should take the Apsara Border route and continue along Road No 56.
- If on Swami Dayanand Marg, you are advised to opt for Vikas Marg or NH-9.
- Those coming from Pusta Road towards Shastri Park should take either NH-9 or Ring Road.
- Travellers moving from Swami Dayanand Marg to ISBT can use the Keshav Chowk underpass towards Maujpur, or make a U-turn at Shyam Chowk and proceed via Swami Dayanand Marg, Vikas Marg, or Master Plan Road.
- Vehicles from Seelampur T-point should take Road No 66 towards Wazirabad Road. From Dharampura T-point, one can either follow Road No 66 or take the Keshav Chowk underpass towards Vikas Marg.
- Traffic from the Old Iron Bridge should proceed via Pusta Road towards Kailash Nagar or Gandhi Nagar.
- Those on Shastri Park Pusta Road can take Road No 66 or use the Keshav Chowk underpass towards Vikas Marg.
- Vehicles approaching GT Road from Khajoori Chowk will be redirected to Wazirabad Road towards ISBT.
Delhi Police appeals for cooperation
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app