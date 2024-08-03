Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits six men accused of theft, arson charges

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits six men accused of theft, arson charges

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing the case against them

Manipur violence
Photo: PTI (Representational image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 11:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A court here has acquitted six men who were accused of committing arson, rioting and theft during the 2020 communal riots in northeast Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing the case against them.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It was alleged that they looted, vandalised and torched a house in Shiv Vihar on February 25, 2020. Later, a complaint about a clinic being set ablaze was also clubbed with this case.

In an order passed on Friday, the court observed that the prosecution had submitted the digital video recorder (DVR) as evidence against the accused. "However, no witness is there to identify any of the accused persons in the videos," the court said.

It said the investigating officer (IO) of the case did not take any steps to confirm the appearance of any of the accused in the video clips through scientific examination or by comparing the video with the specimen picture of the accused persons.

"Thus, there is no evidence at all to establish that accused persons are appearing in those videos," the court said.

More From This Section

Kerala landslides: Rescue continues on 5th day, over 1,300 rescuers at work

LIVE Kerala: Search and rescue operation in landslide affected areas in Wayanad enters 4th day

Wayanad landslides: State govt issues guidelines for burial of remains

Wayanad landslides: Search, rescue ops enter Day 5, death toll at 308

Fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam within 24 hrs of peace agreement

It said neither did the call details record (CDR) establish the exact location of the accused persons nor did they establish involvement of the accused persons in the incident.

"I am of the opinion that there is no incriminating evidence against the accused persons," the judge said adding, "the charges levelled against the accused persons in this case are not proved at all."

The court acquitted Hashim Ali, Abu Bakar, Mohammad Ajeej, Rashid Ali, Nazmuddin and Mohammad Danish.

The Karawal Nagar police station had registered a case against the accused.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi High Court transfers investigation into coaching centre deaths to CBI

'Mercifully you didn't fine rainwater': HC to cops on SUV driver's arrest

Delhi Court directs 4 accused in CBI custody in $15 mn cyber fraud case

Delhi coaching centre deaths: HC says 'tragedies bound to happen when...'

Take down tweets defaming allopathy: Delhi HC to Patanjali Ayurved

Topics :Delhi High CourtDelhi governmentDelhi government schoolscommunal violence

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story