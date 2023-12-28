Home / India News / 250 Delhi traffic police teams to check drunk driving on New Year's eve

250 Delhi traffic police teams to check drunk driving on New Year's eve

Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) SS Yadav said the traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday. Notably, Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 2,500 personnel

Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different places
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 2,500 personnel to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams will be tasked with checking drunken driving on New Year's eve, officials said on Thursday.

Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) SS Yadav said the traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected and traffic movement will be regulated accordingly, police said.

Around 2,500 traffic personnel will be deployed for smooth vehicular movement and 250 teams will be deployed to check drunken driving. Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different places, Yadav said.

Dangerous and stunt driving or riding will not be tolerated. Vehicles will be towed away if found parked improperly, Yadav said. Police will also carry alcometres to determine whether or not a person has alcohol in his blood, he added.

Also Read

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

New Year 2024: First and last countries on earth to welcome New Year 2024

No vending, hawking in Connaught Place: Delhi HC directs authorities

Noida Police issues advisory for New Year's eve, drunk drivers on radar

Happy New Year 2024: Here are the 5 Unique ways to celebrate New Year

Liquor permits on health ground in Gujarat go up by 58% in 3 years

Probe underway in 2005-06 land deal of Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra: ED

Himachal Pradesh: Chintpurni traders protest against passenger ropeway

Cong leaders Kharge, Rahul Gandhi condole death of DMDK founder Vijayakanth

Shah condoles death of Vijayakanth, says he inspired patriotism in people

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi trafficDelhi Traffic PoliceDelhi Policeconnaught placeNew Year Eve

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story