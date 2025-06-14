Home / India News / 270 bodies brought to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital after plane crash: Doctors

270 bodies brought to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital after plane crash: Doctors

The authorities had earlier pegged the death toll at 265. In the last 24 hours, the city fire brigade has recovered one body as well as some body parts from the plane crash site

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) flight with 242 passengers and crew members on board crashed into a medical hostel and its canteen complex (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
A total of 270 bodies of the victims of the Air India plane crash have been brought to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital so far, its doctors said on Saturday.

The authorities had earlier pegged the death toll at 265. In the last 24 hours, the city fire brigade has recovered one body as well as some body parts from the plane crash site, officials said.

"Around 270 bodies have been brought to the civil hospital so far from the plane crash site," President of Junior Doctors' Association of BJ Medical College, Dr Dhaval Gameti, told PTI. The process of identification of victims by matching the DNA samples is currently underway, and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives once the process is complete.

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service (AFES) has recovered some human body parts as well as a corpse in the last 24 hours from the plane crash site in the Meghaninagar area.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) flight with 242 passengers and crew members on board crashed into a medical hostel and its canteen complex in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. Additional Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia said, "Our firemen, who are helping forensic and aviation experts in their investigation at the crash site, found some body parts from the canteen's rubble on Friday, while a body was found today morning." He said that since the tail fin of the aircraft was stuck on top of the canteen's damaged building, cranes have been roped in to bring it down. "We will start the work of removing the tail fin from the building and bring it down to the ground once Air India officials arrive at the site," Khadia said.

After the crash, senior police officials had informed the media that at least 265 people were killed in the crash, which included passengers and other victims on the ground.

ahmedabad plane crashAhmedabadAir India

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

