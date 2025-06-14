Home / India News / Fire breaks out in Delhi's CCS building on Janpath Road, no casualties

Fire breaks out in Delhi's CCS building on Janpath Road, no casualties

A call regarding the blaze breaking out on the third floor of the CCS building located on Janpath road was received at 11.13 am, the Delhi Fire Services official (DFS) said

fire, Logix Mall fire
No casualties have been reported so far (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A fire broke out in the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) building here on Saturday morning, prompting authorities to rush 15 fire tenders, a DFS official said.

No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

A call regarding the blaze breaking out on the third floor of the CCS building located on Janpath road was received at 11.13 am, the Delhi Fire Services official (DFS) said.

"We rushed 15 fire tenders to the location and the blaze was doused off by 12.20 pm. No injuries have been reported so far," he added.

The official said the fire broke out in the hall measuring around 12x80 square metres in area. The fire spread across the furniture, fixtures and fittings of the hall, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NAPA urges immediate reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikhs

NEET-UG result: Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar tops, MP's Utkarsh Awadhiya second

Over 8.1 mn people benefited from CM health insurance scheme: TN govt

Chhattisgarh replaces Urdu-Persian words with Hindi in police functioning

NIA chargesheets 17 in Chhattisgarh CRPF camp attack, 16 still absconding

Topics :Fire accidentfireDelhi fire

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story