Fire breaks out in Delhi's CCS building on Janpath Road, no casualties

A fire broke out in the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) building here on Saturday morning, prompting authorities to rush 15 fire tenders, a DFS official said.

No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

A call regarding the blaze breaking out on the third floor of the CCS building located on Janpath road was received at 11.13 am, the Delhi Fire Services official (DFS) said.

"We rushed 15 fire tenders to the location and the blaze was doused off by 12.20 pm. No injuries have been reported so far," he added.

The official said the fire broke out in the hall measuring around 12x80 square metres in area. The fire spread across the furniture, fixtures and fittings of the hall, he said.