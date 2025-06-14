Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ahmedabad plane crash: DNA sample collection continues to identify victims

Air India, plane crash

ANI
Jun 14 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The collection of DNA samples from the family members of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash continued on Saturday, to help identify the bodies. Many came to the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad to provide their samples.

Samples from over 250 people have already been collected in the massive identification effort. The victims' identification relies entirely on DNA results, as the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a high-level multi-disciplinary committee for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, that left 241 people dead.

 

"A High Level Multi-disciplinary Committee is constituted for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, 2025. The Committee will examine the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to prevent and handle such occurrences and suggest comprehensive guidelines for dealing with such instances in the future," an order issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry read. 

"The Committee will not be a substitute for other enquiries being conducted by relevant organisations but will focus on formulating SOPs for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future," the order clarified.

"The committee will have access to all records, including, among others, flight data, cockpit voice recorders, aircraft maintenance records, ATC Log and witness testimonies," it stated, adding that the committee will publish its report within three months.

It said that the Committee will be headed by the Home Secretary and will include representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Indian Air Force and Aviation experts. 

The committee will assess the emergency response of the various stakeholders, including rescue operations and coordination among them. It will also suggest policy changes, operational improvements and training enhancements required to prevent such occurrences and handle post-crash incident situations.

Stating the objective of constituting the committee, the order said that it was formed to ascertain the root cause of the crash.

It also said that the committee will recommend necessary improvements and formulate suitable SOPs to prevent such incidents in the future. These SOPs will also include international best practices regarding preventing and handling such incidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ahmedabad plane crash Air India plane crash Death toll

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

