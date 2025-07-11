Ecommerce, social platforms told to halt online firecracker sales in Delhi

The Delhi Police has written to e-commerce and social media platforms directing them to immediately cease the listing and delivery of firecrackers in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

The action follows directions issued by the Delhi government through an order dated December 19, 2024, and the observations made by the Supreme Court on May 6, 2025, in the matter of MC Mehta vs Union of India and Others, which reiterated the need to curb air pollution caused by firecrackers.

In a written communication, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police directed all e-commerce and social media platforms to take immediate steps to ensure compliance with the firecracker ban in the national capital.

The platforms have been asked to delist all firecracker-related products and disable the purchase option for customers located in Delhi. They have also been instructed to activate location-based restrictions to prevent any sales or deliveries of firecrackers within the city, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said. Additionally, the platforms must publish a clear public notice informing users about the ban on firecracker sales and deliveries in Delhi. They have also been asked to sensitise their delivery partners and logistics teams to ensure that no consignments containing firecrackers are accepted, transported, or delivered within the NCT of Delhi during the ban period.