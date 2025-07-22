3 arrested in Patna hospital murder case following gunfight with police

Three persons, wanted in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra at a hospital in Patna, were arrested in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Tuesday following a gunfight with the police, officials said.

Those arrested were identified as Balwant Kumar, Raviranjan Kumar Singh and Abhisekh Kumar.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Special Task Force and district police around 5 am reached the Bihiyan area where they were hiding.

Noticing the police personnel, they tried to escape by opening fire, officials said.

The security personnel retaliated and overpowered them. Balwant Kumar and Raviranjan Kumar Singh sustained bullet injuries.