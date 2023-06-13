4 dead as tanker overturns on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, triggers fire



The diesel from the tanker spilled on the overbridge resulting in a fire leading to burn injuries to several others. Eyewitnesses said that the oil tanker had lost control when travelling along the expressway and overturned, igniting the fire. At least four people died after a diesel tanker overturned on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala around noon on Tuesday, according to media reports.



An official told The Indian Express the incident took place on an overbridge near Kude village. The entire area was engulfed in fire and the stretch has been closed to traffic. The diesel also leaked on the road underneath the overbridge and motorists sustained burn injuries. After the tanker toppled, the diesel tank began to leak, and due to the resulting friction, it caught fire, Additional Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural ) Mitesh Ghatte told the Times of India.