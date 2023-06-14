Home / India News / 4 fresh earthquakes hit Jammu region, trigger panic among residents

4 fresh earthquakes hit Jammu region, trigger panic among residents

Four fresh earthquakes jolted the Jammu region on Wednesday and triggered panic among residents, a day after a 5.4 magnitude quake hit the Doda district of the Union territory

Press Trust of India Doda/Jammu
4 fresh earthquakes hit Jammu region, trigger panic among residents

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Four fresh earthquakes jolted the Jammu region on Wednesday and triggered panic among residents, a day after a 5.4 magnitude quake hit the Doda district of the Union territory.

Officials said there were no reports so far of any loss of life or damage to property.

In Kishtwar, a 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 8.29 am. Its epicentre was at a depth of five kilometres, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Prior to that, tremors of magnitude 3.5 were recorded in Doda at 7.56 am and the epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres, data from the NCS showed.

Two more earthquakes were recorded in the early hours of the day as well.

At 2.20 am, a 4.3 magnitude quake was recorded in the Doda district at a depth of 10 kilometres, as per the data.

The other quake, which had a magnitude of 2.8, occurred 74 kilometres east of Katra in Reasi district at 2.43 am, according to the NCS. Its epicentre lay at a depth of five kilometres.

The four fresh earthquakes hit a day after high-intensity tremors jolted the Doda district.

Tuesday's quake damaged several buildings in the twin mountainous districts of Doda and Kishtwar. Five people, including two schoolchildren, suffered injuries, while schools were shut as a precautionary measure by the administration.

The earthquake was widely felt in the Jammu and Kashmir region and neighbouring states.

As per the NCS, an analysis of the past five years shows minor earthquakes in the close vicinity of the Doda region are usual seismic activity.

Also Read

From China in 1556 to Turkey in 2023: Most destructive earthquakes ever

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude felt in Assam, no property damage, loss of life

Landslide damages five houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district

JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23

US actively working to help India attract private capital: Yellen

Wrestlers case investigation: Delhi Police to soon submit report in court

Aadhaar card can be updated till June 14 free of cost; check details here

ED arrests former promoter Venkatram of DCHL in money laundering case

Amit Shah to address public rally in Telangana; to meet S S Rajamouli

Topics :Earthquake WarningJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story