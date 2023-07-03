Home / India News / Drone spotted flying over PM Modi's residence; nothing suspicious found

Drone spotted flying over PM Modi's residence; nothing suspicious found

A PCR call was received around 5 am that a drone-like object was seen flying over the prime minister's residence, police said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
However, police and other security agencies did not find anything suspicious, a senior officer said, adding that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) also did not find anything

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 9:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An "unidentified flying object" was reportedly seen over the prime minister's residence here in central Delhi on Monday morning, police said.

However, police have not found anything suspicious.

A PCR call was received around 5 am that a drone-like object was seen flying over the prime minister's residence, police said.

However, police and other security agencies did not find anything suspicious, a senior officer said, adding that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) also did not find anything.

"An information was received at NDD control room with respect to unidentified flying objet near PM residence. Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. Air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also did not detect any such flying object near PM residence," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Also Read

Hawaii Kilauea Volcanic Eruption after 3 months break, details inside

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Quad committed to supporting Pacific Island countries: Joint statement

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

IMD issues yellow warning for 18 districts of Odisha from July 3-7

LIVE: Drone spotted over PM Modi's residence, investigation underway

Manipur insurgent groups lift blockade to ensure supply of commodities

Light to moderate rain likely at several districts in TN in 4 days: IMD

Take steps to prevent shortage of drinking water and irrigation needs: KCR

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterDelhiDrones

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story