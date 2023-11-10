Home / India News / 5 Zodiac signs that will bring wealth and prosperity this Dhanteras

Dhanteras is additionally celebrated as the birth anniversary of the father of Ayurveda, Dhanwantari. This Dhanteras, it is believed there are five zodiac signs that will attract wealth and success

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
The celebration of Dhanteras is viewed as a favorable time, taking everything into account. Buying things like gold and silver are viewed as symbols of abundance and flourishing and are believed to draw in amazing good fortune and luck. 
This day is additionally celebrated as the birth anniversary of the father of Ayurveda, Dhanwantari. It is accepted that carrying other things to the house inside a chosen great time on this day will increase wealth. Additionally, the monetary condition will stay great consistently.

Sagittarius: They can purchase gold chains or neckbands for your daughter or mother. For incredibly favorable luck, they can buy golden 'chita' and bring it home.
Scorpio: They can purchase gold elephants for their home or any gold adornments for their girl, mother or spouses then it tends to be extremely useful for their fortune.
Leo: Leo zodiacs can purchase copper utensils, copper rings or different materials for good karma.
Cancer: Individuals from this zodiac sign can purchase gold gems, silver coins and new garments on Dhanteras for extended good luck. The individuals who can't buy gems can get a few seashells or salt and bring them home for good karma.
Aries: They can purchase silver elephant, earthen or stone utensils after 12:35 and before sunset today.

What & When to Buy in Dhanteras 2023?
Alongside praying Dhanwantari, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi are additionally worshipped tonight.
According to the astrologers, individuals can do puja after 12:36 pm on Friday till 1:35 pm on Saturday.
As the promising time starts after 12:35pm, individuals can purchase new things including gems, metals, desserts, garments before sunset today for good luck. 
The people who can't buy gems, can purchase brooms for their homes for Vastu issues to eliminate.

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

