520 farmers commit suicide in Marathwada region in Jan-Jun: Report

Eight districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region registered 520 farmer suicides between January and June (up to June 26) 2025, up 20 per cent from 430 such cases reported in the same period last year, according to a state revenue department report.

Beed district, where 126 farmers committed suicide in the first half of the current calendar year, topped the list in the central Maharashtra region. Eight districts of Marathwada had witnessed 430 farmer suicides between January and June 2024. During the same period in 2025 (up to June 26) 520 agriculturists killed themselves in the region, said the report. This represented a nearly 20 per cent rise in farmer suicides. During the January-June 2024 period also, Beed remained on top among districts with 101 farmer suicide cases, said the report.