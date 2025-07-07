Home / India News / Chhattisgarh govt revives Charan Paduka scheme for tendu leaf collectors

Chhattisgarh govt revives Charan Paduka scheme for tendu leaf collectors

Under the scheme, up to two members per family -- aged 18 or above -- engaged in tendu leaf collection will receive a pair of footwear each every year

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh
Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh government has relaunched the Charan Paduka Yojana (footwear scheme) for tendu leaf collectors in the state.
 
Originally introduced in November 2005 by the Raman Singh-led BJP government, the scheme was discontinued in February 2019 by the Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel, which opted for direct benefit transfers instead.
 
Under the scheme, up to two members per family -- aged 18 or above -- engaged in tendu leaf collection will receive a pair of footwear each every year. Initially, only one male member per family was eligible, but in 2008, the state government included women as well. The scheme applies exclusively to native residents of Chhattisgarh.
 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai relaunched the scheme by handing over a pair of footwear to a women tendu leaf collector at Jamgaon in Durg district last Sunday. The initiative -- part of the Modi Ki Guarantee for Chhattisgarh -- will directly benefit over 1.24 million tendu leaf collectors. The state government has sanctioned ₹40 crore for its implementation. 
 
“The relaunch of the scheme underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to empowering and securing the lives of tribal communities and forest-dependent families,” Sai said at the event. “Charan Paduka Yojana is an expression of our profound gratitude to the diligent hands that collect forest produce in challenging conditions,” he added.
 
Sai acknowledged the vital role of the families of tendu leaf collectors in sustaining the state’s economy, driving forest-based livelihoods, and contributing to local prosperity. “Their labour keeps Chhattisgarh’s centuries-old tradition of minor forest produce alive and supports millions of families,” he said.
 
He added: “This is not merely the distribution of footwear -- it is a gesture that honours the dignity and contribution of tendu leaf collectors.”
 
Reiterating the government’s commitment to forest-based livelihoods, Sai also announced a hike in the tendu leaf collection rate -- from ₹4,500 to ₹5,500 per standard sack -- a move he termed as a major relief for collector families.

Topics :Vishnu Deo SaiChattisgarhFootwearindian politicsBJP

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

