Chhattisgarh govt revives Charan Paduka scheme for tendu leaf collectors

The Chhattisgarh government has relaunched the Charan Paduka Yojana (footwear scheme) for tendu leaf collectors in the state.

Originally introduced in November 2005 by the Raman Singh-led BJP government, the scheme was discontinued in February 2019 by the Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel, which opted for direct benefit transfers instead.

Under the scheme, up to two members per family -- aged 18 or above -- engaged in tendu leaf collection will receive a pair of footwear each every year. Initially, only one male member per family was eligible, but in 2008, the state government included women as well. The scheme applies exclusively to native residents of Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai relaunched the scheme by handing over a pair of footwear to a women tendu leaf collector at Jamgaon in Durg district last Sunday. The initiative -- part of the Modi Ki Guarantee for Chhattisgarh -- will directly benefit over 1.24 million tendu leaf collectors. The state government has sanctioned ₹40 crore for its implementation. "The relaunch of the scheme underscores the government's unwavering commitment to empowering and securing the lives of tribal communities and forest-dependent families," Sai said at the event. "Charan Paduka Yojana is an expression of our profound gratitude to the diligent hands that collect forest produce in challenging conditions," he added.