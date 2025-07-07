Andhra unveils quantum valley in Amaravati, eyes $1 bn investment by 2029

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approved the Amaravati Quantum Valley Declaration, which will guide the state's efforts to advance quantum technologies and build a vibrant innovation ecosystem, including attracting $1 billion in investments by January 1, 2029.

The declaration follows deliberations held during the recent Quantum Valley Workshop in Vijayawada.

"The Government hereby approves the Amaravati Quantum Valley Declaration. This shall serve as a guiding framework for the state's efforts to advance quantum technologies and nurture a vibrant innovation ecosystem," said Bhaskar Katamneni, Secretary to the Government, in a GO.

The declaration outlines shared commitments, a long-term vision, and strategic priorities for quantum research, innovation, talent development, infrastructure creation, and international partnerships.

It reflects Andhra Pradesh's ambition to transform Amaravati into a globally competitive hub for quantum science and technology. The workshop hosted discussions on quantum computing, algorithms, hardware, quantum sensing and communication, quantum materials, capacity building, standardization, and a startup ecosystem for innovation. As part of joint commitments from global partners, scholars, startups, industry leaders, and other stakeholders, the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) will establish a Living Lab Infrastructure. This includes setting up QChipIN, India's largest open quantum testbed, within a year. It will integrate quantum computers, QKD fibre links, and deployable sensor platforms to support pilot projects across health-tech, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), logistics, defence, and space sectors.

QChipIN will provide end-to-end access to quantum hardware, algorithms, tools, and expert support, housed within a dedicated tech park in collaboration with industry and academia to accelerate domestic R&D. By January 1, 2026, IBM is expected to install its Quantum System Two at AQV, with a target of testing 100 quantum algorithms by the same time. By January 1, 2027, three quantum computers based on different qubit technologiesincluding superconducting circuits, trapped ions, photonic qubits, and neutral atomsare planned. Further targets include testing over 1,000 quantum algorithms annually by January 1, 2028, and achieving 1,000 effective qubits of total quantum capacity by January 1, 2029.

To boost domestic production, AQV will anchor the indigenous supply chain for qubit platforms, cryo-electronics, photonic packages, quantum chips, quantum dots, readout hardware like single-photon detectors, and control systems, to reach Rs 5,000 crore in annual exports by 2030. In addition to talent development, AQV will spearhead the creation of a National Startup Forum with milestone-based VC funding and mentorship. A dedicated Rs 1,000 crore Quantum Fund and access to Living Lab infrastructure will support at least 20 quantum hardware and security startups in the next year and 100 by 2030, said the declaration. Startups will also benefit from regulatory sandboxes.