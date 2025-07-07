Home / India News / Prestige Group to build flyover in Bengaluru connecting ORR and Bellandur

Prestige Group to build flyover in Bengaluru connecting ORR and Bellandur

Prestige Group to construct 1.5-km flyover from its upcoming Beta Tech Park in Bellandur to Outer Ring Road; BBMP nod comes with condition that the flyover remains open to public use

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam
Prestige Group first submitted a request to the BBMP in August 2022, followed by a second appeal in November 2023 (Representational image)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Real estate major Prestige Group has secured approval from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to construct a 1.5-kilometre-long ‘private’ flyover in Bengaluru. The flyover will connect the company’s upcoming 70-acre Prestige Beta Tech Park in Bellandur to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Deccan Herald reported. 
The proposed flyover, which runs along a public stretch adjacent to a stormwater drain (SWD), will be financed entirely by the Prestige Group. As part of the deal, the company has also committed to widening the Kariyammana Agrahara Road, the news report said. 
Prestige Group first submitted a request to the BBMP in August 2022, followed by a second appeal in November 2023, seeking permission to build a dedicated flyover to its new tech park. In its application, the company cited heavy congestion on Old Airport Road (via Yemalur) and Kariyammana Agrahara Road — currently the main approach roads to the site — as the key challenge, the Deccan Herald report mentioned. 
The proposed tech park is expected to accommodate over 5,000 employees, further straining existing road infrastructure.
 

Civic approval and conditions

Approval for the project was granted in April 2025 after consultation with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. BBMP officials confirmed that while the flyover will be developed by Prestige, it must remain accessible to the general public, the news report said. 
Additionally, Prestige will be eligible for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) as compensation for any land given up for road widening, subject to legal compliance. 
This approval comes nearly a year after BBMP sanctioned the tech park’s building plan, with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) having cleared the development layout in September 2023. Typically, such permissions are granted only when developers establish adequate site access.
 

Flyovers by private firms

Private firms play a significant role in the construction of flyovers in India, often partnering with government agencies through public-private partnership (PPP) models. One prominent approach is the build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model, where a private company is responsible for financing, constructing, operating, and maintaining the infrastructure for a specified period before transferring it back to the government. 
Earlier, the Manyata Embassy Business Park constructed a flyover in Bengaluru connecting to the Outer Ring Road, and Lulu Mall developed an underpass by using a portion of the public roadway. Similarly, the Bagmane Group has reportedly proposed a 600-metre flyover to enhance access to its Doddanekundi campus. 
Another example is the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway, developed by the Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd (NTBCL). The DND Flyway was constructed to address the growing traffic needs between Delhi and Noida and opened to the public in 2001. Under the BOOT model, NTBCL was allowed the private partner to collect tolls to recover its investment and maintain the flyway before eventual transfer to public ownership.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shukla acknowledges Isro chief's efforts in ensuring his safe travel to ISS

LIVE news updates: Trump says 'first tariff letters' to be sent at 9.30 pm IST today

CPI slams reports linking Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra to Kerala govt event

Industry's share in GDP declining, but big business growing: Cong

In a first, citizens will be able to self-enumerate during upcoming census

Topics :BengaluruTraffic jamBS Web Reportsflyover

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story