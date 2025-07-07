Prestige Group to build flyover in Bengaluru connecting ORR and Bellandur

Real estate major Prestige Group has secured approval from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to construct a 1.5-kilometre-long ‘private’ flyover in Bengaluru. The flyover will connect the company’s upcoming 70-acre Prestige Beta Tech Park in Bellandur to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Deccan Herald reported.

The proposed flyover, which runs along a public stretch adjacent to a stormwater drain (SWD), will be financed entirely by the Prestige Group. As part of the deal, the company has also committed to widening the Kariyammana Agrahara Road, the news report said.

Prestige Group first submitted a request to the BBMP in August 2022, followed by a second appeal in November 2023, seeking permission to build a dedicated flyover to its new tech park. In its application, the company cited heavy congestion on Old Airport Road (via Yemalur) and Kariyammana Agrahara Road — currently the main approach roads to the site — as the key challenge, the Deccan Herald report mentioned.

The proposed tech park is expected to accommodate over 5,000 employees, further straining existing road infrastructure. Civic approval and conditions Approval for the project was granted in April 2025 after consultation with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. BBMP officials confirmed that while the flyover will be developed by Prestige, it must remain accessible to the general public, the news report said. Additionally, Prestige will be eligible for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) as compensation for any land given up for road widening, subject to legal compliance. This approval comes nearly a year after BBMP sanctioned the tech park’s building plan, with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) having cleared the development layout in September 2023. Typically, such permissions are granted only when developers establish adequate site access.

Flyovers by private firms Private firms play a significant role in the construction of flyovers in India, often partnering with government agencies through public-private partnership (PPP) models. One prominent approach is the build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model, where a private company is responsible for financing, constructing, operating, and maintaining the infrastructure for a specified period before transferring it back to the government. Earlier, the Manyata Embassy Business Park constructed a flyover in Bengaluru connecting to the Outer Ring Road, and Lulu Mall developed an underpass by using a portion of the public roadway. Similarly, the Bagmane Group has reportedly proposed a 600-metre flyover to enhance access to its Doddanekundi campus.