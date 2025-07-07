Home / India News / Shukla acknowledges Isro chief's efforts in ensuring his safe travel to ISS

Shukla acknowledges Isro chief's efforts in ensuring his safe travel to ISS

During the call, the chairman expressed his keen interest in Shukla's well-being and inquired about the various scientific experiments and activities being conducted on the ISS

Shubhanshu Shukla
Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS mission has been executed under the ISRO-Axiom Spaceflight agreement. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a call to V Narayanan, Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian Gaganyatri currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, acknowledged the efforts of team ISRO in ensuring his safe travel to the ISS.

Shukla had called the ISRO chief on July 6 afternoon, ISRO said.

During the call, the chairman expressed his keen interest in Shukla's well-being and inquired about the various scientific experiments and activities being conducted on the ISS.

Narayanan, also Secretary of Department of Space, emphasised the significance of documenting all experiments and activities meticulously after Shukla's return to Earth, as this will provide valuable insights and inputs for the development of India's human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.

According to ISRO, the Gaganyaan programme aims to demonstrate India's capability to launch a crewed spacecraft into low Earth orbit, and the experiences and knowledge gained from this mission will be crucial for its success. Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS mission has been executed under the ISRO-Axiom Spaceflight agreement.

The discussion was attended by several senior officials from ISRO, including Dr Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and Chairman of the Program Management Council for Human Space Programme; M Mohan, Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC); Padmakumar E S, Director of ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU); M Ganesh Pillai, Scientific Secretary of ISRO; and N Vedachalam, former Director of LPSC.

Shukla also shared updates on the progress of the experiments and activities being carried out on the space station, highlighting the scientific objectives and the challenges being addressed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Trump says 'first tariff letters' to be sent at 9.30 pm IST today

CPI slams reports linking Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra to Kerala govt event

Industry's share in GDP declining, but big business growing: Cong

In a first, citizens will be able to self-enumerate during upcoming census

Stalin renames govt hostels as 'social justice' for harmony among students

Topics :ISRONASA

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story