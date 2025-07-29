6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman & Nicobar Islands, no deaths reported

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a report by Reuters, which cited the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres (approximately 6.2 miles), the GFZ stated. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

Notably, the Andaman Sea and the surrounding islands lie in a highly active seismic zone. This makes the area susceptible to frequent earthquakes and potential tsunami threats.