Home / India News / NEP making contribution to holistic development of students: PM Modi

NEP making contribution to holistic development of students: PM Modi

The prime minister noted that in Amrit Kaal, India is rapidly moving towards the creation of a grand and developed country

Modi, Narendra Modi
Education is the medium that makes a person self-reliant and a nation strong, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that there have been many positive changes in the field of education during the last five years and the new National Education Policy (NEP) is making a significant contribution to the holistic and multidimensional development of students by encouraging research and innovation.

In a message on the completion of five years of NEP, Modi noted that the Ministry of Education is organising Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) on Tuesday and new initiatives will be launched in the field of education during the programme.

"Education is the medium that makes a person self-reliant and a nation strong. Our aim is to ensure such an education system in which students can move forward according to their interest, ability and dreams. Today, the country is moving on the path of progress by equipping the education related to the glorious Indian culture with technology and global standards.

"There have been many positive changes in the field of education during the last five years. Whether it is education in mother tongue, strengthening school education or giving special emphasis on skill-based education, the National Education Policy is making a significant contribution to the holistic and multidimensional development of students by encouraging research and innovation," Modi said.

The prime minister noted that in Amrit Kaal, India is rapidly moving towards the creation of a grand and developed country.

"During this period, the role of National Education Policy-2020 will be important in promoting the confidence, curiosity and creativity of our youth. The shiksha samagam is a symbol of our shared resolve and spirit of cooperation.

"I am confident that this event will not only give educational institutions an opportunity to share their best practices, strategies and achievements, but will also further strengthen the continuous efforts for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy," he said.

The Ministry of Education is organising the ABSS on Tuesday to coincide with the fifth anniversary of NEP, when academicians, policymakers, educators, industry leaders and government will review the progress made so far in implementing the ambitious policy.

The deliberations during ABSS 2025 will focus on making education more accessible, practical, skill-oriented and seamlessly integrated with employment opportunities, ensuring students are equipped for a dynamic global economy, they said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to inaugurate the conference that is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No losses to military assets in Operation Sindoor, says Rajnath Singh

Why wait until now to challenge inquiry, Supreme Court asks Justice Varma

Supreme Court refuses to stay publication of draft electoral rolls in Bihar

Three terrorists, including Pahalgam attack planner, killed: Officials

Domestic tourist visits to J-K during Jan-June stood at over 9.5 mn: Govt

Topics :Narendra Modinational education policyEducation ministryTechnology

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story