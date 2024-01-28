62% educators in India use GenAI to enhance educational delivery: Teamlease

Indian educators going the GenAI way (values in %)
- 65% of educators recognise GenAI’s potential in transforming learning experiences and personalised education
- 62% are already using AI tools for teaching, preparation, and student engagement
- 64% believe AI is crucial in preparing students for an AI-dominated future
- 55% want training for teachers to ensure their readiness for AI integration
- 88% agree in favour of AI regulation to prevent negative implications
- 45% of educators indicated their educational institutions already have guidelines in place for GenAI tools in teaching
GenAI impact on Education Delivery and Assessment (in approx % terms):
|
Reduces creativity and critical thinking
55%
Leads to an overreliance on technology in learning process
62%
Loss of traditional learning
36%
(**Source: Revolutionising Classrooms: the Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education report by TeamLease Edtech)