62% educators in India use GenAI to enhance educational delivery: Teamlease

The study carries insights from 6,313 educators, including primary school teachers, high school instructors, college professors, and educational professionals across the country

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 6:41 PM IST
Around 62 per cent of educators in India are employing Generative AI (GenAI) tools in teaching and preparation to enhance the delivery and engagement of their educational content, according to a study by TeamLease Edtech.

In the report titled: ‘Revolutionising Classrooms: Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education, nearly 65 per cent of educators recognise the potential benefits of GenAI in enhancing learning experiences, offering personalised education, and in interactive engagement.

The study carries insights from 6,313 educators, including primary school teachers, high school instructors, college professors, and educational professionals across the country.

Indian educators going the GenAI way (values in %)
  • 65% of educators recognise GenAI’s potential in transforming learning experiences and personalised education 
     
  • 62% are already using AI tools for teaching, preparation, and student engagement 
     
  • 64% believe AI is crucial in preparing students for an AI-dominated future 
     
  • 55% want training for teachers to ensure their readiness for AI integration
     
  • 88% agree in favour of AI regulation to prevent negative implications
     
  • 45% of educators indicated their educational institutions already have guidelines in place for GenAI tools in teaching

GenAI impact on Education Delivery and Assessment (in approx % terms):



Reduces creativity and critical thinking

55%

Leads to an overreliance on technology in learning process 

62%

Loss of traditional learning

36%



(**Source: Revolutionising Classrooms: the Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education report by TeamLease Edtech)


Topics :TeamLeaseartifical intelligenceEdTech

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

