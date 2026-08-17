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Home / India News / 7 killed, several injured in hotel fire in West Bengal's Tarapith

7 killed, several injured in hotel fire in West Bengal's Tarapith

The fire erupted around 5 am on the ground floor of the four-storey hotel in the temple town of Tarapith, when most of the guests were asleep

Rithala metro station, fire
Representational image from file.
Press Trust of India Tarapith (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
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At least seven people were killed and several others critically injured in a fire at a hotel in West Bengal's Birbhum district early on Monday, police said.

The fire erupted around 5 am on the ground floor of the four-storey hotel in the temple town of Tarapith, when most of the guests were asleep, they said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and they brought the blaze under control.

The injured were taken to the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital.

Sources in the hospital initially said that five people had died in the blaze. However, police later revised the toll to seven.

Hotel officials claimed the fire was caused by a short circuit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :West BengalFire accidentfire

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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