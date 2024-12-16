7 lesser known facts about the Padma Shri Tabla master, Zakir Hussain

On December 15, renowned tabla master Ustad Zakir Hussain died in a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung illness, has been confirmed by his family to be the cause of death. On behalf of his family, Prospect PR's Jon Bleicher shared the news.

ALSO READ: Zakir Hussain remembered: Tributes pour in from leaders, tycoons & artists In response to the Padma Vibhushan awardee's passing, fans and admirers from all over the world have been sending condolences and tributes. Let us explore a few interesting facts of his life and work that add to his musical achievements.

7 Lesser known facts about the Tabla master, Zakir Hussain

1) Zakir Hussain was regarded as a child genius in his early years. Even before he could speak, he showed an instinctive understanding of rhythm. At a time when most children were only starting to experiment with sounds, his father, Ustad Alla Rakha, observed him tapping flawless beats on everyday households.

Zakir Hussain Allaraka Qureshi is the real name of the veteran tabla master. After graduating from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, he went to St. Michael's High School in Mahim.

2) Zakir Hussain comes from a prestigious musical family. In addition to influencing Zakir's musical path, his father, Alla Rakha, was a renowned tabla player who worked with icons such as Ravi Shankar and Ali Akbar Khan. From an early age, Zakir's artistic sensibilities were greatly impacted by this rich legacy.

3) In addition to Indian classical music, Zakir Hussain has worked with well-known musicians from other countries in a variety of musical genres. His partnerships have crossed cultural borders, ranging from jazz greats like John McLaughlin and Mickey Hart to modern artists like Bela Fleck.

4) Although Zakir Hussain is most known for his music, he also tried his hand at acting. He performed as a tabla player in a few films, such as Heat and Dust (1983). He also starred in Saaz, which was purportedly based on Asha Bhonsle and Lata Mangeshkar's lives. His most recent role was in Monkey Man, which was produced and directed by Dev Patel.

5) The Indian government honored the musical genius with the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. Additionally, he received the Ratna Sadsya, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990. Hussain also won three Grammy honors in February 2024, adding to his five Grammy trophies so far.

6) During the 2005–2006 academic year, Zakir Hussain was a full-time professor in the music department at Princeton University and an Old Dominion Fellow. Additionally, he served at Stanford University as a visiting professor.

7) Zakir Hussain had a personal and musical connection to the fusion group 'Shakti'. After several decades, Shakti reformed in 2020 following the 1991 publication of their debut album. Hussain worked with Ganesh Rajagopalan, V Selvaganesh, Shankar Mahadevan, and McLaughlin. They defeated well-known international musicians like Burna Boy and Susana Baca to win the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album with their comeback album, This Moment.