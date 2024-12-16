SC asks petitioners against 'Dharam Sansad' to send email seeking listing

The Supreme Court on Monday asked some former bureaucrats and social activists who moved a plea against a 'Dharam Sansad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, alleging a call was issued for the "genocide of Muslims", to send an email seeking urgent listing.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar was urged by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for some former bureaucrats, that the plea needed urgent listing.

"I will consider. Please send an email," Chief Justice Khanna said.

Bhushan said an open call for the genocide of Muslims had been made and the plea needed urgent hearing as the 'Dharam Sansad' would be commencing on Tuesday.

The 'Dharam Sansad' by the Yati Narsinghanand Foundation is proposed to be held from Tuesday to Saturday at the Shiv-Shakti temple complex in Ghaziabad's Dasna.

Activists and former bureaucrats have moved a contempt petition against the Ghaziabad district administration and the Uttar Pradesh Police for their "willful and deliberate contempt" of the orders of the top court by which it had directed all competent and appropriate authorities to take suo motu action against individuals or groups indulging in communal activities and hate speeches.

The petitioners include activist Aruna Roy, retired IAS officer Ashok Kumar Sharma, former IFS officers Deb Mukarji and Navrekha Sharma, and others.

An earlier 'Dharam Sansad' in Uttarakhand's Haridwar courted controversy due to alleged hate speeches. Criminal prosecution was initiated against several persons, including Yati Narsinghanand and others, in that connection.