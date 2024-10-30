Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahakumbh 2025 to be 'more divine, grand' than all previous Kumbhs: UP CM

The Mahakumbh will commence on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Poornima and conclude on February 26 on Mahashivratri

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM
Adityanath apprised the Union minister about the ongoing development projects at various holy sites in Prayagraj | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 7:44 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised that the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj would be "more divine and grand" than all previous Kumbhs.

This "intangible cultural heritage of humanity" will showcase the rich traditions of Sanatan Indian culture, its diverse social fabric, and people's deep-rooted faith, Adityanath said.

The chief minister and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conducted a review of the ongoing and proposed tourism development projects for the Mahakumbh, Ayodhya Dham, and Naimisharanya Dham in Lucknow on Tuesday, the state government said.

Adityanath apprised the Union minister about the ongoing development projects at various holy sites in Prayagraj.

He also directed officials to ensure that these projects were completed by November 30 while affirming the state government's commitment to providing every devotee the opportunity to bathe in the Ganga during the Mahakumbh.

Zero discharge into the river is being enforced to maintain its purity, he said.

Shekhawat stressed that four elements -- information, cleanliness, communication and security -- were crucial for such a large-scale gathering and they should be addressed with a comprehensive approach.

Ensuring accurate information, maintaining efficient sanitation, establishing robust communication and prioritising the safety of the attendees will be the main pillars for making the Mahakumbh a success, he said.

He added that the Mahakumbh presented a significant opportunity to elevate tourism in Uttar Pradesh and recommended developing an app to assist foreign tourists.

The Union minister also suggested that the app feature a convenient one-touch help system for the police helpline.

The Mahakumbh will commence on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Poornima and conclude on February 26 on Mahashivratri.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

