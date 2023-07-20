AAI targets Rs 98,000 crore capital outlay to meet air traffic demands

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other Airport Operators are gearing up to meet the increasing demands of air traffic with a capital outlay of approximately Rs 98,000 crore in the airport sector between 2019 and 2024. This substantial investment will be used for various activities, including the construction of Greenfield Airports, new terminals, expansion and modernisation of existing terminals, and strengthening runways, among others.

To ensure safety compliance by airlines, a systematic oversight process is in place. This includes surveillance, spot checks, and regulatory audits by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Any safety concerns or violations found during these audits are communicated to the operators, and necessary actions are taken to rectify the issues.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is committed to achieving ‘sustainable aviation’ in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). To reduce aviation emissions and their impact on the environment, several measures have been implemented:

Transition to green energy

Airport operators are encouraged to aim for carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions, adopting carbon mitigation measures and developing carbon management plans. Currently, 55 airports, including 49 managed by AAI, operate on 100 per cent green energy.

DGCA has issued a requirement titled 'Aviation Environmental Protection' that outlines procedures to minimise aviation emissions.

Airlines have implemented measures to reduce their carbon footprint, including weight reduction, moisture prevention, and optimisation of flight procedures.

Flexible use of airspace

AAI has optimised airspace utilisation through the flexible use of airspace (FUA) initiative, leading to reduced CO2 emissions.

The Ministry also launched the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - Udan to enhance regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable for the masses. As part of this scheme, 479 Udan routes involving 74 Airports/Heliports/Water Aerodromes have been operationalised so far, with a target to establish 1000 Udan routes and revive/develop 100 unserved & underserved airports/heliports/water aerodromes by 2024.

Upgraded airport security

To enhance airport safety and security, advanced technologies like explosive detection systems, full body scanners, and perimeter intrusion detection systems are being implemented. Regular training is provided to security personnel, ensuring a secure and seamless travel experience for passengers.

Overall, these initiatives by AAI and other operators aim to meet the growing air traffic demands while ensuring safety, sustainability, and affordability in the aviation sector. The government's focus on these measures will bolster India's aviation industry and benefit the nation's economy and passengers alike.