Home / India News / Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

He said an annual meet to discuss standards by United Nations' food standards body, the Codex Alimentarius Commission, is not enough

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said there is a need to frame universal food safety standards as well as country-specific standards after detailed discussions at global level to tackle the challenges of food contamination, lifestyle diseases and imbalance in nutrition intake.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating Global Food Regulators Summit 2023 being organised in the national capital for the first time as a G20 event by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The two-day summit serves as a platform for food regulators from over 40 countries to collaborate and work together.

Addressing the event, Mandaviya underscored that there is a need for a global platform for detailed discussions and deliberations on food safety, similar on the lines of World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of WHO.

He said an annual meet to discuss standards by United Nations' food standards body, the Codex Alimentarius Commission, is not enough.

"The way habitual disease is growing, the way we are finding contamination in food and the way imbalanced nutrients are becoming part of our food, there is a need for universal discussion," Mandaviya asserted.

Based on universal discussion, he said each country can prepare its own strategy, syllabus and standards.

"Therefore, there is a need for two types of standards, one universal standard and other country-wise standard," the minister said.

Mandaviya asked global food regulators to take into account climate, human health, animal health and plant health while framing standards.

Noting that subjects of health and food are interlinked, he said the intake of safe and nutritious food is essential for better health.

The health minister highlighted the measures taken by the Modi-led government to combat Covid-19 pandemic and how India helped other countries through supply of medicines and vaccines.

"Health has never been a commerce for India. For India, health is service," he said.

Mandaviya expressed concern over excessive use of chemical fertilisers that affects soil health, climate and food quality.

He highlighted that the government has recently launched PM-PRANAM scheme that seeks to incentivise state governments to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and promote alternate fertilisers, natural farming and organic farming.

During the event, Mandaviya released 'Food-o-Copoeia', a comprehensive collection of food category-wise monographs, serving as a single-point reference for all applicable standards for specific product categories.

He also launched common regulators platform 'SaNGRAH' (Safe food for Nations: Global food Regulatory Authorities Handbook).

It is a comprehensive database of food regulatory authorities from 76 countries, presenting their mandates, food safety ecosystems, food testing facilities, contact details for food authorities.

The summit aims to provide a platform to the participants to deliberate on a cohesive network on food safety and regulatory aspects; effective understanding of compliance requirements and mutual exchange of best practices, experiences and success stories on food safety norms/regulations.

It would also help participants explore opportunities to identify collaborative work areas to establish synergies among global regulators/agencies, and develop tools and techniques for information sharing.

Also Read

MoD, FSSAI sign MoU to promote use of millets among armed forces personnel

Union Health Minister to chair two-day global conference on digital health

Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Union minister Mandaviya stresses on saturation coverage of health schemes

Centre to seek ideas to amend PCPNDT Act to address sex ratio imbalance

Railways to start new non-AC permanent trains for lower income groups

Odisha Mining Corp pays Rs 1,420 crore dividend to state govt

Don't make it an issue of prestige: SC tells govt on Cheetah deaths

Gaganyaan Human spaceflight mission: ISRO successfully tests service module

31 bills to be introduced in Lok Sabha in the monsoon session of Parliament

Topics :Food safetyHealth MinistryMansukh Lal MandaviyaFSSAI

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story