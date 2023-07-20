Home / India News / Railways to start new non-AC permanent trains for lower income groups

Railways to start new non-AC permanent trains for lower income groups

These trains will have both general and sleeper classes and will be included in the regular time table, said an official

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
The Indian Railways is set to introduce permanent trains for low-income groups, including passengers who work as manual labourers and workers.

The non-air conditioned trains will run across the country and will be included in the regular timetable of the railways. Typically, such special trains operate during the festive season or during the summer, it said.

“These are not special but permanent trains that are aimed to help the labour class passengers travel with ease," a railway official told news agency PTI.

“The service is expected to operate from next year,” the official added.

The trains will have both general and sleeper classes.

According to officials, the Indian Railways conducted a survey to determine which routes have the most passengers from lower-income groups.

“Based on this exercise, trains in Bihar, Chattisgarh, Guwahati, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Assam were found to have the majority of lowest income group travellers who have been finalised to see an increased number of services,” another railway official said.

“The Indian Railways has commenced the work on introducing these exclusive services for which they have added around 20,000 km of new tracks in the last nine months,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The trains have, however, not been named yet.

“Most of the unskilled workers, artisans, labourers, job seekers travel to metros and other big cities from various states. Currently, these passengers travel in general coaches attached to Mail/ Express trains that are loaded with double, if not less, number of passengers. Introduction of these trains will only provide convenience to them,” a railway board official said.

Although no decision on ticket prices has been made, officials say they will most likely remain the same.

Topics :Indian RailwayIndian RailwaysRailways special trainsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

