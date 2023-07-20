Home / India News / Green causes get less than 10% of CSR money, platform launched to up funds

Green causes get less than 10% of CSR money, platform launched to up funds

The statement said in the seven years to 2021, environment-related causes got Rs 6,183 crore of the overall funding of Rs 67,193 crore in CSR

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Representative Image (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stating that environmental causes accounted for less than a tenth of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding between 2015 and 2021, the International Climate Collaborative (ICC) on Thursday launched a dedicated platform to help funnel more resources for such purposes.

The 'Earth Exponential' platform, which is backed by JSW Foundation, will bring together funders and non-profits and showcase credible, high-impact and India-led climate solutions, as per an official statement.

The statement said in the seven years to 2021, environment-related causes got Rs 6,183 crore of the overall funding of Rs 67,193 crore in CSR.

The platform will be curating, evaluating and displaying home-grown climate projects, and enabling them to scale by matching them to funders, it said.

It aims to reduce entry barriers for funders through simplified solution discovery and knowledge building, the statement said.

"India's home-grown climate solutions offer immense potential to address climate change without leaving anyone behind," ICC's chief executive Shloka Nath said, making clear that the platform will not charge a fee for matching up the funders with the projects.

ICC has been founded by corporate and philanthropic leaders, including Rohini Nilekani, Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Sangita Jindal.

"There is an urgent need to address the critical gaps that could pose challenges on our roadmap to achieve the target of net zero by 2070. Earth Exponential aims to address some of these challenges by bringing together funders and non-profit organisations to address and plug these critical gaps through innovative, homegrown solutions," Sangita Jindal, the chairperson of JSW Foundation, said.

Also Read

Court not an institution to sermonise society on morality, ethics: SC

Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments

Tata Steel dismisses 35 for 'unacceptable practices', says ethics priority

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Indian banks looking for a bigger stake in digital India via own QR codes

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

Railways to start new non-AC permanent trains for lower income groups

Odisha Mining Corp pays Rs 1,420 crore dividend to state govt

Don't make it an issue of prestige: SC tells govt on Cheetah deaths

Gaganyaan Human spaceflight mission: ISRO successfully tests service module

Topics :CSRCSR spendingGreen Climate FundRatan TataICC

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story