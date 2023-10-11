Home / India News / AAP blames non-payment of wages to bus marshals, volunteers on GNCTD Act

The govt had even written to the Finance Secretary on the issue and the Revenue Minister had issued an order for an immediate disbursement of wages to the marshals and volunteers

ANI
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 11:47 AM IST
Amid protests over the delay in the payment of salaries to bus marshals and civic volunteers in the national capital, the AAP government on Tuesday blamed it on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) (GNCTD) Act, 2023.

According to official sources in the Delhi government, the officers concerned were directed on a number of occasions to ensure the immediate disbursal of salaries to bus marshals and civic volunteers.

The government had even written to the Finance Secretary on the issue and the Revenue Minister had issued an order for an immediate disbursement of wages to the marshals and volunteers, according to sources.

"However, citing the GNCTD Amendment Act, 2023, the officials refused to comply with the orders issued by the minister. This is precisely the reason behind the delay in the payment of salaries to bus marshals and civic volunteers," an official said.

The GNCTD (Amendment) Act was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 22 and also cleared the legislative hurdles in the Rajya Sabha, on March 24.

The new legislation, which followed a fierce tussle for the control of services in the national capital between the Lieutenant Governor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, includes amendments to four provisions of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

The amended Act states that the expression 'Delhi Government' referred to in any law to be made by the Legislative Assembly in the national capital shall mean the Lieutenant Governor.

There are more than 10,000 bus marshals and civic volunteers working under the Delhi government. The numbers majorly include women.

"The bus marshals and civic volunteers come from very humble backgrounds and depend on their monthly wages to run their households and meet day-to-day expenses. Despite being aware of the same, the officers concerned are delaying the release of their salaries," the officer claimed.

Topics :AAPAAP governmentDelhi government

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

