Home / India News / AAP seeks CBI probe into various cases of cash-for-jobs fraud in Goa

AAP seeks CBI probe into various cases of cash-for-jobs fraud in Goa

The Goa police have arrested half-a-dozen persons for their alleged involvement in the cash-for-government jobs scam, recently exposed following a series of cases registered at various police stations

Pramod Sawant
CM Sawant on Monday appealed to the people who have been cheated on the promise of government jobs to lodge police complaints and said the culprits won't be spared | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 12:34 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded a probe by the CBI or a retired high court judge into various cases of cheating on the promise of government jobs in Goa.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday in South Goa, state AAP president Amit Palekar also sought an immediate halt of the process of recruitment in government departments.

An inquiry should be conducted into the "scam" by the Central Bureau of Investigation. If not the CBI, then the probe should be carried out by a retired high court judge, he said.

"The role of insiders in the entire scam should be probed as it does not look like some isolated cases. This is a big racket," he claimed.

All senior officers, including those who are close to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, should be held accountable, he said.

The Goa police have arrested half-a-dozen persons for their alleged involvement in the cash-for-government jobs scam, recently exposed following a series of cases registered at various police stations in the state.

A person who was questioned by police had committed suicide.

Palekar claimed this shows the scam is deep-rooted.

"These accused prey on job-seekers for cash which is condemnable," he said.

Th tragedy is a stark reminder that this scam is not just about money as it has started taking a toll on human lives, he said.

AAP MLA Cruz Silva targeted the BJP government, claiming the Goa Staff Selection Commission was sidelined to enable corrupt practices in recruitments, stripping the deserving youth of a fair chance.

Another AAP legislator Venzy Viegas claimed the Goan youth are disillusioned as they have been deprived of fair employment opportunities.

CM Sawant on Monday appealed to the people who have been cheated on the promise of government jobs to lodge police complaints and said the culprits won't be spared.

Last month, the Ponda police in Goa arrested a woman, named Puja Naik, for allegedly cheating people after promising them government jobs.

Sawant had said action would be initiated against two government officials for helping her in the job racket.

A woman hailing from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district was also arrested by the Goa police on Monday for allegedly duping a person of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of providing railway jobs to her children.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

