ACME Solar commissions first phase of 100 MW wind project in Gujarat

ACME Solar Holdings on Saturday announced commissioning of 28 MW first phase of its 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat.

With this, the company's total operational capacity has increased from 2,890 MW to 2,918 MW, ACME Solar said in a statement.

The ACME Eco Clean wind project is located at Surendranagar in Gujarat.

The project has been financed through Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and constructed through in-house EPC.

The clean energy harnessed through the project is pooled at 33/220 kV pooling station and stepped up for evacuation to Shapar sub-station using a dedicated single circuit 220 kV transmission line.