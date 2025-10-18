Home / India News / ACME Solar commissions first phase of 100 MW wind project in Gujarat

ACME Solar commissions first phase of 100 MW wind project in Gujarat

The power generated from the project will be sold through the 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed between ACME Eco Clean and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
ACME Solar Holdings on Saturday announced commissioning of 28 MW first phase of its 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat.

With this, the company's total operational capacity has increased from 2,890 MW to 2,918 MW, ACME Solar said in a statement.

The ACME Eco Clean wind project is located at Surendranagar in Gujarat.

The project has been financed through Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and constructed through in-house EPC.

The clean energy harnessed through the project is pooled at 33/220 kV pooling station and stepped up for evacuation to Shapar sub-station using a dedicated single circuit 220 kV transmission line.

The project would share the sub-station with ACME Solar's already commissioned 50 MW wind power project.

The power generated from the project will be sold through the 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed between ACME Eco Clean and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

