Home / India News / New chief priest appointed for Sabarimala ahead of pilgrimage season

New chief priest appointed for Sabarimala ahead of pilgrimage season

Prasad E D from Thrissur was selected on Saturday as the new 'melsanthi' (chief priest) of the famed Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)
Sabarimala is witnessing a heavy rush of pilgrims since it was opened on Friday evening (Image: Adobe Stock)
Press Trust of India Pathanamthitta (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With the annual Manadalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season just weeks away, Prasad E D from Thrissur was selected on Saturday as the new 'melsanthi' (chief priest) of the famed Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple here.

Manu Namboothiri M G, a native of Mayyanadu in Kollam district, was chosen as the melsanthi of Malikappuram shrine, situated just 100 meters away from Lord Ayyappa temple.

The selection was made through a traditional draw after the 'Ushapooj' (morning prayer) at hill temple which was opened for the 'thulam' month poojas on Friday, Travancore Devaswom Board sources here said.

TDB is the body which manages several temples in the state, including Sabarimala.

Hailing from Chalakudy in Thrissur, Prasad has been serving as a priest in Areswaram Dharmasastha Temple for the past three years.

Speaking to a TV channel, he expressed happiness over his selection as the chief priest at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

An ardent Ayyappa devotee, Prasad said he would like to reach the shrine at the earliest.

"I am very happy. Words fail to express my happiness. I cannot ask for anything more," the priest added.

The draw was conducted by two children from the Pandalam royal family in the presence of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials.

Meanwhile, Sabarimala is witnessing a heavy rush of pilgrims since it was opened on Friday evening.

The visit of President Draupadi Murmu to the shrine is scheduled for October 22, sources added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi greets nation on Dhanteras festival, wishes health and prosperity

Fire breaks out in Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath in Punjab, one injured

Maharashtra govt sanctions ₹3,258 cr aid for farmers hit by rain, floods

Southern dams fill as heavy rains lash TN; Chennai sees continued downpour

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' ahead of Diwali, temperatures dips

Topics :SabarimalaSabarimala rowPriesttemple

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story