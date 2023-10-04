Home / India News / Actor Gayatri Joshi, husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident in Italy

Actor Gayatri Joshi, husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident in Italy

The accident occurred during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which featured a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gayatri Joshi with her husband Vikas Oberoi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Actor Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi met with a car accident on Wednesday while travelling in Italy.

Gayatri and her husband were on holiday in Sardinia when their Lamborghini collided with a Ferrari in a multiple-car collision. According to reports, a Swiss couple — Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67 — travelling in a Ferrari died after their vehicle caught fire following the collision.

The incident occurred during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which featured a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia.
 

Following the accident, Gayatri said, "Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here... With God's grace, we both are absolutely fine."

Born in 1977 in Maharashtra, Gayatri began her career as a video jockey. She was one of the final five candidates in the 1999 Femina Miss India beauty pageant and was crowned on Sony Entertainment Channel through voting by viewers. Gayatri was chosen to represent India at the 2000 Miss International event in Japan. She starred in Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial 2004 film Swades, which focuses on a non-resident Indian NASA engineer who visits his Indian roots.

On 27 August 2005, she married Vikas Oberoi, a promoter of Oberoi Construction.

According to Forbes, Oberoi is the chairman and managing director of Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Limited, which is known for its high-end suburban condominiums. He owns the Westin Hotel in Mumbai and is constructing the city's first Ritz-Carlton hotel and residences. He is also building a mall, a hotel, and an office tower in midtown Mumbai.

Oberoi is an alumnus of Mumbai University and has also studied at Harvard Business School in the United States. Apart from interests in sports cars, he also holds a pilot's licence and flies Cirrus SR22 Tango aircraft.

Topics :Oberoi hotelOberoi RealtyItalyFerrariLamborghiniBS Web Reportsroad accidentShah Rukh Khan

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

