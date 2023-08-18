Home / India News / Adani Group market cap jumps to 3-month high, adds Rs 45,200 cr on Friday

Adani Group market cap jumps to 3-month high, adds Rs 45,200 cr on Friday

The overall market capitalisation of the 10 Adani Group companies shot up to Rs 10.96 lakh crore on Friday, stock exchange data showed

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Gautam Adani's ports to power conglomerate added over Rs 45,200 crore in market capitalisation in a single day on Friday as shares of all 10 listed group firms surged after global investors showed renewed interest in the group.

The overall market capitalisation of the 10 Adani Group companies shot up to Rs 10.96 lakh crore on Friday, stock exchange data showed. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 10.51 lakh crore at close on Thursday.

Market experts say the rise in the stock price is due to an increase in interest from global investors even as investors put the recent issue of Deloitte behind.

"Over the last few days, there was consolidation in the Adani Group stocks. The market has analyzed the developments and emerging data points.

"Additionally, with fundraising remaining robust at the group level and project execution proceeding without a hitch, there's a strong sentiment of confidence in the group's operational capabilities. The stocks are poised for gains in the near term," said the head of research of a domestic brokerage.

He added that confidence-building measures undertaken by the promoters such as equity dilution of around Rs 45,000 crores (Rs 38,700 crore from GQG, Rs 4100 crore from QIA and Rs 1440 from Bain Capital) have helped built investor confidence.

"The recent acquisition by long-term investors like GQG Partners and Qatar Investment Authority is viewed positively as post these stake sales, the promoter group has abundant liquidity. This has put behind all concerns - be it Hindenburg or Deloitte," he added.

All 10 Adani portfolio stocks ended higher with notable performers including Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar and Adani Energy Solutions (formerly Adani Transmission). Adani Power registered a 6.34 per cent gain, with Adani Green Energy clocking a 6.7 per cent increase, and Adani Energy Solutions 6 per cent gains.

Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship firm, gained a solid 3.93 per cent boosting its market capitalisation to Rs 2,93,789 crore. Among other group gainers Adani Ports and Adani Total Gas added 3.2 per cent each to their stock values on Friday.

Analysts also attribute the recent surge in Adani Group's market value to the robust fundraising efforts done by the group following the Hindenburg report.

The Adani Group has raised funds from global investors in several rounds. Among them is GQG Partners which invested about USD 4 billion in several group companies since March.

GQG Partners invested about USD 1.1 billion in Adani Power in a series of block deals on Wednesday.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani group promoters looking to trim more stake to build cash reserves

Lithium to niobium, export ban on 4 critical new energy metals on the table

What's the harm if person provides caste details for Bihar survey, asks SC

SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat HC verdict on July 21

UP govt asks district administration to keep tab on misleading information

Gautam Singhania rests Rs 3.65 cr Maserati in garage fearing for it's life

Topics :Adani Groupmarket capitalisationstock marketsAdani Ports

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story