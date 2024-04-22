Add colour to tourism via Holi events: Trade body to Rajasthan govt

The Rajasthan government should make Holi a global event by promoting several cultural events organised on the festival day, a local trade body has suggested, asserting that the move will attract a large number of tourists and give a boost to the state’s economy.

President of All Raj. Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA) Vishnu Bhoot said the government must promote the state’s rich cultural diversity.

ARTIA Executive President Prem Biyani said the government should identify 50 Holi fairs and events, such as Badshah Holi of Beawar, Nandkeshwar Holi of Sambhar, Chang of Shekhawati, Phagana of Bikaner, Lathmar Holi of Braj, Meenawati culture of Dang, folk songs of Mewar, Kuchamani Khayal of Merta-Kuchaman, among others





ALSO READ: Rajasthan govt plans a boost for its artisans in handicrafts, MSME sectors “Only the local people of these areas or the migrant Rajasthani people usually come to see these events. The potential is so great that people from all over the country can come to Rajasthan to enjoy Holi. Foreign tourists and NRIs can be part of these festivities if proper marketing and branding is done by the state tourism department,” Biyani said.

Gaurav Khandelwal, a travel agent in Jaipur, said the state’s tourism and culture departments should improve the basic facilities at 50 event venues, and invite private investment for this initiative.

The state government should provide training and promote these events to reach to global level. For this, sponsorship can be taken from expatriate Rajasthani industrial houses or they can be made sponsors of the event, he said.





"The venues should be such that adequate viewing space is ensured for the tourists and expatriates coming from outside," he added.

“The important thing is that the government's role in these events should only be that of a facilitator and the events should be organised based on private cooperation and public participation. The role of local people is important, and their cooperation should be considered,” Biyani said.

Khandelwal said if events were organised properly at 50 destinations, more than 10 million people from outside could visit Rajasthan within five years.

With the arrival of so many people, the economy of Rajasthan will get a huge boost, he said.

Around 108 million tourists visited Rajasthan in 2022. In 2023, the number of tourists swelled to around 190 million. According to the trade industry, tourism contributes roughly 12-14 per cent to the state economy and employs, directly and indirectly, over 7.5 to 8 million people, the third largest after agriculture and textiles.