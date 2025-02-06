Aero India 2025: Traffic advisory issued ahead of air show in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory for traffic restrictions and diversions near the Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 10 to 14, ahead of Aero India 2025.
The traffic police issued a press statement mentioning the traffic arrangement to ensure smooth movement and safety of attendees. The arrangements will come into effect from 5 am on February 10 to 10 pm on February 14.
Visitors are advised to use the G K V K campus' free parking space and use free bus shuttle services.
Parking Arrangements
Visitors can park in designated areas based on their access zones:
Free Parking
Free parking is available in GKVK Campus
BMTC will provide free AC shuttle buses between GKVK and the event venue.
Traffic authorities have provided specific routes to help visitors reach their designated parking areas:
From Bengaluru East
To ADVA Parking: KR Puram → Nagavara → Jakkuru Cross → Yelahanka Bypass → Palanahalli Gate → ADVA Parking. To Domestic Area Parking: KR Puram → Hennur Cross → Kannur → Bagaluru → Vidyanagar Cross → Domestic Area Parking.
From Bengaluru West
To ADVA Parking: Goraguntepalya → BEL Circle → MS Palya → Doddaballapura Road → ADVA Parking.
To Domestic Area Parking: Goraguntepalya → BEL Circle → Rajanakunte → MVIT Cross → Domestic Area Parking.
From Bengaluru South
To ADVA Parking: Mysore Road → Nayandahalli → BEL Circle → Doddaballapura Road → ADVA Parking.
To Domestic Area Parking: Mysore Road → Goraguntepalya → Rajanakunte → Vidyanagar Cross → Domestic Area Parking.
Aero India 2025: Prohibited vehicles
All heavy goods vehicles, movement of trucks, and private buses are prohibited on both sides of the road. The exhibition will run from 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM each day.
Aero India 2025 dates
One of Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibitions, Aero India 2025, will take place from February 10-14 at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru.
About Aero India 2025
Aero India is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held in Bengaluru, organized by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. Aero India is India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition where global aero vendors and the Indian Air Force (IAF) thrill the spectators with back-to-back aerobatic flying displays. The first Aero India show was held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, in 1996.