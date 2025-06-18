Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bhopal's '90-degree turn' bridge to be redesigned after public outrage

Bhopal's '90-degree turn' bridge to be redesigned after public outrage

Bhopal's ₹18-crore Aishbagh rail overbridge is set to be redesigned following a viral backlash over its sharp 90-degree turn. The Railways has approved land clearance for a 3-foot curve expansion

Bhopal,railway bridge,overbridge

Aishbagh rail overbridge in Bhopal drew attention for its sharp 90-degree turn in design. (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Images of the newly built Aishbagh rail overbridge — showing an abrupt 90-degree, L-shaped turn — circulated widely on social media last week, with users calling the layout “ridiculous” and “inherently dangerous”. 
Amid mounting public pressure, the Indian Railways has agreed to transfer additional land so the Public Works Department (PWD) can soften the corner. Department engineers carried out fresh measurements on Wednesday to map a gentler arc that will add roughly 3 ft of carriageway, easing vehicle movement and reducing the risk of collisions.   
 
 

Officials cite tight corridor, defend original plan

Project engineers had earlier maintained that space constraints dictated the right-angle layout. “Due to the metro station, there is limited availability of land at the point. Due to the lack of land, there was no other option. The purpose of the RoB [rail overbridge] is to connect the two colonies,” said Chief Engineer (Bridges) VD Verma speaking to news agency PTI. 
PWD Minister Rakesh Singh echoed that view: “After a bridge is built, experts suddenly appear and say such things. A lot of technical aspects are taken into consideration while building any bridge. If this is an allegation, it will be investigated.”

Also Read

Bhopal bridge

Bhopal bridge takes a sharp turn - literally: Internet explodes with memes

Bhopal railway bridge

In Bhopal, a ₹18 cr railway bridge with 90-degree turn sparks safety row

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

Bullets will be answered with a cannon ball: PM Modi warns Pakistan

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED conducts raids at 11 premises of several liquor contractors in MP

Amit Shah

Cooperative movement suffered due to policy inaction in past: Amit Shah

 

Costs, delays and the road ahead

The 648-m-long, 8.5-m-wide structure was sanctioned at ₹18 crore, but construction, which began in March 2023 with an 18-month deadline, has already stretched beyond 36 months owing to shifting utility lines and coordination hurdles between PWD and Railways.  
With the land issue now resolved, officials say dismantling of the existing railing and re-profiling of the curve will start once formal paperwork is complete, NDTV reported. The redesign is expected to improve traffic flow in the congested Aishbagh area and finally deliver the time savings the project promised commuters.
 

Internet reacts with memes

Reactions on social media have been a mix of sarcasm and sharp criticism. Some users likened the newly-constructed bridge to something straight out of a video game, while others condemned it as a blatant “waste of taxpayer money”. 
“This is what happens when accountability is a myth,” commented one user, voicing frustration over the project. Another took a lighter jab, writing, “PWD gems like this belong in a museum.” 
Weighing in on the structure, one user remarked, “Merit wale engineers hi aisa marvel bana sakte hai.” A different take came from another post that read, “Pura 90 degree to nehi hai magar ye engineering ka ek nayab marvel hai jarur, hat’s off to all those involved in this great project, company ka maal dariya mein daal jaisa ho gaya.” 
“This should make it to some Architectural Hall of Fame!!” quipped another, calling it a “PWD Gem”.

More From This Section

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

LIVE news updates: Iran will not surrender, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei tells Trump

Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO, HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan moves Bombay HC to quash FIR by Lilavati Trust

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Calcutta HC orders Centre to rollout MGNREGA in West Bengal from August 1

Kochi Tuskers vs BCCI

Kochi Tuskers vs BCCI: The IPL dispute that ended in ₹538 crore court blow

Pandharpur Wari Palki Yatra 2025

Pandharpur Wari Palki Yatra 2025: Check dates, day-wise schedule and more

Topics : Bhopal BS Web Reports Bridge Madhya Pradesh PWD project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon