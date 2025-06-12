Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani feared to be among passengers on Air India plane

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani feared to be among passengers on Air India plane

The flight departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 pm and crashed within minutes in the Meghaninagar area, close to the airport's perimeter

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was feared to be among the 242 passengers onboard an Air India plane that crashed into a residential area near Ahmedabad airport shortly after take-off on Thursday afternoon.
 
The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI171, went down minutes after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
 
The flight departed at 1.38 pm and crashed within minutes in the Meghaninagar area, close to the airport’s perimeter. Footage from the scene showed thick fumes of smoke and burning debris from the crash site. Rescue efforts are still underway, and the number of casualties has not yet been confirmed. 
 
 
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released a statement confirming that Air India’s Boeing 787 aircraft, registered VT-ANB and operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. The flight was carrying 242 people, including two pilots and ten cabin crew members. The aircraft was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar as co-pilot.
 
Emergency services, including fire and police personnel as well as teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been deployed to the site. The cause of the crash is not known yet.
 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

