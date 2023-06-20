Home / India News / AI camera deal: Kerala HC asks state to halt payments to contractors

The Kerala High Court directed the state government to stop all payments to the contractors connected with the installation of the controversial AI camera meant for road safety in the state

IANS Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to stop all payments to the contractors connected with the installation of the controversial AI camera meant for road safety in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice S.V.N.Bhatti after hearing the plea filed by Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, along with his predecessor and Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala, gave the first order asking the state government to stop all further payments to the contractors who have been given the contract.

"We call upon the respondents to not make any payment, until further orders from this court or after intimation to this court, of any of the annuities through which the present project is implemented," read the order of the Court.

The bench further decided to direct the petitioner-politicians to file an additional affidavit detailing their policy of zero tolerance to corruption that they practice in discharging their own duties.

"Therefore, we feel that the petitioners be given liberty to file an affidavit that the very standard they demand in the decision making process is the same standard they adhere to in their practice in public life," the bench pointed out.

The Court directed to serve notices to all concerned and said it would be heard again after three weeks.

Speaking to the media, Chennithala said he was extremely delighted by the first response from the Court.

"This was one project which would have been completed at a cost of around Rs 80 crore and when it was given it ended up at a cost of Rs 233 crore. This will go down as one of the biggest scams in our state," said Chennithala.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues with his silence and now things are getting clear on what we raised that this was a project meant to benefit Vijayan's relatives. When I first raised this it was greeted with contempt. And when we stuck to this, the government started registering cases against me, Satheesan and even our party president Sudhakaran. We know what we are doing and we will not be cowed down by threats of cases," added Chennithala.

--IANS

sg/shb/

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

