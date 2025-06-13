Home / India News / AI plane crash: CDS, Navy chief express condolences to families of victims

AI plane crash: CDS, Navy chief express condolences to families of victims

The London-bound plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex and burst into a ball of fire in the afternoon moments after takeoff

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash
According to Air India, the flight to London Gatwick had 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national on board (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 7:28 AM IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Thursday expressed their deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The London-bound plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex and burst into a ball of fire in the afternoon moments after takeoff.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff and All Personnel of #IndianArmedForces express deepest condolences on the tragic aircraft accident of Air India in Ahmedabad. We pray for strength for the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

Admiral Tripathi also grieved the loss of lives in the accident and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi #CNS and all personnel of the #IndianNavy extend their deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on 12 June 2025. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved, and we wish a swift recovery to those injured. @airindia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India," the Indian Navy posted on X.

According to Air India, the flight to London Gatwick had 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national on board.

At present, there has been confirmation of only one survior after the twin-engine wide-bodied aircraft, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into the city's civil hospital and BJ Medical College outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport perimeter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

