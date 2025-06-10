Aiims Delhi could expand footprint across NCR under new NITI Aayog plan

In a bid to ease pressure on the overstretched medical infrastructure at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), Delhi, the NITI Aayog is likely to propose a comprehensive revamp of the institute, according to a news report by The Economic Times. This includes a significant expansion aimed at enabling the institute to deliver clinical services across multiple locations within the National Capital Region (NCR).

A report outlining short-term, medium-term, and long-term policy measures is anticipated to be submitted to the Ministry of Health in the latter half of this year. The objective is to ease the burden on existing infrastructure and allow doctors to dedicate more time to medical research, The Economic Times quoted a government official as saying.

Utilisation of existing infrastructure The committee is considering the use of underutilised or unutilised facilities in other government hospitals and potentially even private hospitals for running Aiims ’ outpatient department (OPD). The move aims to allow the premier healthcare institution to focus on critical and trauma-related cases, while also reducing waiting times for other essential medical procedures, the report noted. Roadmap for transforming Aiims A committee led by NITI Aayog member VK Paul is examining the existing systems and processes at the AIIMS. It is expected to produce a detailed blueprint of the proposed reforms soon, complete with defined timelines for implementation, to elevate the healthcare services at Aiims to meet international standards.

The Terms of Reference for the reform include identifying ways to streamline patient inflow, developing Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to ensure optimal research outcomes, and recommending strategies for financial prudence in managing Aiims. In collaboration with the Centre for Social and Economic Progress Research Foundation, NITI Aayog has analysed the experiences of various countries that have implemented Universal Health Coverage (UHC) models. These findings are intended to inform India’s policy development in this domain. Support for rare disease treatment Earlier, the public policy think tank had recommended fast-tracking indigenously manufactured dosage forms (small molecules) for selected rare diseases. As a part of this initiative, four drugs have been introduced at prices significantly lower – ranging from 1/60th to 1/100th – than their imported counterparts.